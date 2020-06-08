MRTS to take part in the Utrenny terminal project

The Russian Government has appointed JSC Mezhregiontruboprovodstroy (MRTS) as the sole contractor for several phases of the Utrenny terminal project.

The terminal is to be built on the western coast of the Gydan peninsula in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region.

According to the RF Government’s Decree No 1461-р (dated 1 June 2020), Rosatom is to ensure signing of a state contract with MRTS for implementation of construction works for the following phases: 2, 3, 11, 13.1, 13.2, 15.

The contract is to be signed by 1 June 2022.

In mid-April, the government signed a Decree according to which the land-use planning scheme of the Russian Federation has been amended with the capacity of the Utrenny terminal (Sabetta port on the Gydan peninsula) increased from 21.6 million tonnes per year to 43.2 million tonnes per year.

Later in April, dredging company Mordraga signed an agreement on implementation of the project for reconstruction of the seaway canal in the Gulf of Ob where the NOVATEK’s Utrenny terminal is being built.