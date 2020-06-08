MRTS to take part in the Utrenny terminal project
- Infrastructure
The Russian Government has appointed JSC Mezhregiontruboprovodstroy (MRTS) as the sole contractor for several phases of the Utrenny terminal project.
The terminal is to be built on the western coast of the Gydan peninsula in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region.
According to the RF Government’s Decree No 1461-р (dated 1 June 2020), Rosatom is to ensure signing of a state contract with MRTS for implementation of construction works for the following phases: 2, 3, 11, 13.1, 13.2, 15.
The contract is to be signed by 1 June 2022.
In mid-April, the government signed a Decree according to which the land-use planning scheme of the Russian Federation has been amended with the capacity of the Utrenny terminal (Sabetta port on the Gydan peninsula) increased from 21.6 million tonnes per year to 43.2 million tonnes per year.
Later in April, dredging company Mordraga signed an agreement on implementation of the project for reconstruction of the seaway canal in the Gulf of Ob where the NOVATEK’s Utrenny terminal is being built.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 4 days ago
Field Studies Continue for Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project
The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is continuing field studies in June 2020 as part of ongoing envi...Posted: 4 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Gulf of Ob Dredging Deal Inked
FSUE Hydrographic Company and Mordraga have signed an agreement for reconstruction of the Gulf of Ob...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Lugaport Land Reclamation Wraps Up
As part of land reclamation for the new Lugaport Terminal, Group of Companies Novotrans has successf...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 5 months ago
Dredging Part of the Kapalama Container Terminal Project
The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division has announced that it is moving forw...Posted: 5 months ago