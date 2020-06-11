FIDIC Blue Book now available in Spanish

The International Association of Dredging Companies has just announced that the Second edition of the Form of Contract for Dredging and Reclamation Works – also known as the FIDIC Blue Book – prepared by the Fédération Internationale des Ingénieurs-Conseils (FIDIC) in close collaboration with the IADC, is now available in Spanish.

The FIDIC Blue Book (Second edition) has a simple and practical approach which provides an industry-specific Standard Form of Contract that is clear and balanced as well as promotes efficient procurement, management, and execution of dredging projects.

The Book can be utilised for all dredging and reclamation projects.

It is less suitable for complicated marine construction or offshore projects as it lacks the elaborate testing and taking over procedures often required on complex construction jobs.

However, it is very flexible and could be easily adapted by a knowledgeable practitioner.

