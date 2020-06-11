Namoli Village seawall commissioned

People of Namoli Village in Lautoka, Fiji, will now have peace of mind after the commissioning of their new seawall today – built to maximum protection from coastal erosion.
During the commissioning of the coastal protection works at Namoli Village, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said that the stone-masonry seawall structure includes a pitching drain with a culvert to protect the village.
Bainimarama also added that “this is an ambitious project that came in at a government investment of more than $700,000 but the peace of mind that it will provide is priceless.”
“The newly-completed seawall is a great example of human engineering, but all too often, that alone isn’t enough. That’s why this project will be complemented with what we call a “nature-based solution” – the planting of mangroves that will provide a first line of defense from coastal erosion and sea level rise,” said the Prime Minister.
The new seawall stretches across 440 metres of shoreline.
