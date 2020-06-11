Back to overview
Namoli Village seawall commissioned

June 11, 2020, by Eldin Ganic

People of Namoli Village in Lautoka, Fiji, will now have peace of mind after the commissioning of their new seawall today – built to maximum protection from coastal erosion.

During the commissioning of the coastal protection works at Namoli Village, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said that the stone-masonry seawall structure includes a pitching drain with a culvert to protect the village.

Bainimarama also added that “this is an ambitious project that came in at a government investment of more than $700,000 but the peace of mind that it will provide is priceless.”

“The newly-completed seawall is a great example of human engineering, but all too often, that alone isn’t enough. That’s why this project will be complemented with what we call a “nature-based solution” – the planting of mangroves that will provide a first line of defense from coastal erosion and sea level rise,” said the Prime Minister.

The new seawall stretches across 440 metres of shoreline.


Header photo: Fijian Government

