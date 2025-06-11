Back to overview
Home Dredging Today South West Coast Path in Ferrybridge reopens

South West Coast Path in Ferrybridge reopens

Coastal Erosion
June 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A section of the South West Coast Path near the Fleet Lagoon in Ferrybridge, Weymouth, has officially reopened just in time for the peak walking season, following extensive restoration works, Dorset Council said.

photo courtesy of Dorset Council

Closed since 2023 due to landslides and coastal erosion, the path had forced walkers onto a lengthy inland diversion.

The work to stabilize the land was essential for Chesil Beach Holiday Park, and we took the opportunity to collaborate and restore the coastal path at the same time,” the Council said.

“This stunning section of the South West Coast Path is well-loved by local residents and it will also be hugely appreciated by visitors who come from much further afield to enjoy our beautiful coastline.”

As part of this work, the contractors added a new terrace below, which is now the restored foot path.

The slope will be planted with new hedging later in the year whilst the terraces have already received a native coastal wildflower mix to encourage pollinators and wildlife.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles