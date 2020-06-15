Fire Island to Moriches Inlet project warps up

New York Congressman Lee Zeldin has announced that the final sand placement for the Army Corps of Engineers’ Fire Island to Moriches Inlet Stabilization Project was completed by Weeks Marine.

The project entailed the placement of an estimated 2.3 million cubic yards of sand at Davis Park, Water Island, Fire Island Pines, Cherry Grove, Point O’Woods and Ocean Bay Park to bolster these communities’ storm resilience.

“Superstorm Sandy devastated our coastal communities and businesses on Fire Island and across Long Island,” said Congressman Zeldin. “The ever looming threat of severe weather and coastal storms is a constant reminder of how important it is to quickly move forward with resiliency projects to ensure that we as a community are best prepared for the future. From long-term stabilization projects to emergency dredging, the Army Corps of Engineers has continued to work tirelessly to deliver on this important mission.”

With the passage of the Disaster Relief Appropriations Act of 2013, the Army Corps has been given the authority and funding to complete ongoing coastal storm damage risk management projects and studies in the Northeast, including the Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet Stabilization Project, which had been previously proposed for construction but was never constructed.

