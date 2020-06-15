Sand nourishment is underway at Presque Isle State Park, PA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, said in their latest announcement.
District places approximately 55,000 tons of sand each year to offset erosion.
Presque Isle Peninsula is located on the southern shore of Lake Erie in the City of Erie, PA. The peninsula is a natural breakwater that forms and protects Erie Harbor.
The project at Presque Isle Peninsula initiated construction of 55 offshore rubblemound breakwaters along the western shore and placement of approximately 560,000 tons of sand fill.
Each year the peninsula needs approximately 55,000 tons of additional sand to offset impacts of annual erosion. Since the construction of the breakwaters, the annual nourishment requirement decreased by 75 percent.
The main goal of the scheme is to control erosion of the peninsula, and to induce the continued growth of Gull Point, critical to the maintenance of habitat for an endangered species.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 4 hours ago
Sand nourishment underway at Presque Isle State Park
Sand nourishment is underway at Presque Isle State Park, PA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffa...Posted: 4 hours ago
-
Posted: 5 hours ago
Flood repair works planned for Lower River Aire
A repair package of works up to £10 million has been proposed for the Lower River Aire washlands tha...Posted: 5 hours ago
-
Posted: 6 hours ago
Fire Island to Moriches Inlet project warps up
New York Congressman Lee Zeldin has announced that the final sand placement for the Army Corps of En...Posted: 6 hours ago
-
Posted: 7 hours ago
Mudcat 40E electric dredge busy in Australia (VIDEO)
As part of a maintenance project to improve the capacity of a primary pond at a Waste Water Treatmen...Posted: 7 hours ago