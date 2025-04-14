Back to overview
New sand arriving on the Isle of Palms beaches

New sand arriving on the Isle of Palms beaches

Beach Nourishment
April 14, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Isle of Palms (SC) is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to replenish the beaches and protect the island’s unique environment.

Photo courtesy of the City of Isle of Palms

The project includes harvesting sand from an incoming shoal and placing the sand in critically eroded beach areas.

This will provide interim protection against erosion and prolong the life of large-scale nourishments, providing substantial cost savings.

According to the City, the average rate of production for the contractor has been about 4,000 cubic yards per day. The contractor has been achieving this rate by working 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

The project could take approximately five months, extending through the end of August.

