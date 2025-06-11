Back to overview
Dredger Idun R completes beach nourishment project in Spain

Beach Nourishment
June 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Rohde Nielsen has successfully completed an ambitious beach nourishment project at Islantilla La Antilla Beach in Spain.

Photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

During the works, shallow draught hopper dredger Idun R regenerated 4,500 meters of coastline with 520,000m³ of sand and built a 175-meter breakwater using 10,000 tons of rock.

This effort enhances both infrastructure and ecosystems in Huelva, expanding recreational opportunities for the local community as well as tourists.

