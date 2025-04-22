Back to overview
Boskalis’ Norma II returns to the Isle of Man

April 22, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

With their specialist dredging vessels, Boskalis’ crews are active throughout the year in the United Kingdom, from Dover to Cardiff and from Southampton to Middlesbrough. But recently, their teams were very busy in the Isle of Man.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

In the port of Douglas, on the west side of the island, dredging work needed to be carried out because, due to accumulated sediment, the draught in the harbour basin could no longer be guaranteed.

This recently became very evident when the island’s largest ferry ran aground on a mud bank,” said Boskalis.

“However, thanks to the ploughing work of our fixed arm plough Norma II, the harbor basin was levelled to the desired depth again, ensuring passenger and freight traffic to and from the island for the coming period.”

Last week, Boskalis’ Norma II returned to the Isle of Man for a second campaign.

During this task, sediment will be dredged at multiple berths.

