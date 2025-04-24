Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Beach replenishment continues in the Isle of Palms

Beach replenishment continues in the Isle of Palms

Beach Nourishment
April 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Construction crews are making great progress on the Isle of Palms, SC, beach re-nourishment project.

Photo courtesy of the City of Isle of Palms

According to the City, the project is now halfway complete with sand placement being completed from 6th Avenue through 9th Avenue.

Sand has also been placed between 4th and 6th Avenues, but grading is still ongoing in that area. Work in the vicinity of 5th and 6th Avenues, extending through Breach Inlet, is expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

This weekend, crews will move from the Beachwood East area to place sand in the area in front of Seascape and the Ocean Club Villas.

This phase is expected to take around ten days to complete. Following that, work will resume in the Beachwood East area and continue until mid-May.

Officials expect approximately 500,000 cubic yards of dredged sand to be pumped on the Isle of Palms beaches before the project ends in late August 2025.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles