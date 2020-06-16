Damen CSD500 working on Río Salado

Damen Cutter Suction Dredger, type CSD500, the La Portuaria is currently busy on a new dredging project in Argentina.

Work on this dredging project started in early May.

Relocated by truck to the Río Salado, the La Portuaria was assembled on a sloping river bank to be pulled into the river.

The new dredging job is deepening the Río Salado to prevent frequent flooding.

The job entails pumping vast quantities of medium and fine compacted sand from a very long, wide and shallow channel.

To be able to dredge more efficiently, Damen supplied a spud carriage system for the dredge.

With the new system, the La Portuaria now has a larger swing width enabling the dredge to move forward faster.

The dredging project is part of the Salado River Master Plan, thanks to which the local crop and cattle farmers as well as the urbanised areas around Buenos Aires will be protected against floodings.