Port Tampa Bay expansion on the way

Port Tampa Bay has received a $19.8 million grant as part of the US Department of Transportation’s INFRA Grant program.

The port will use the grant money to complete the Berth 214 project and expand its container complex.

With this INFRA grant, the port will meet existing market demand by expediting construction of a new, 1,300-foot-long berth and a 30-acre container yard.

“This grant, combined with Port Tampa Bay and Florida’s investment, will provide long term-term benefits for the logistics supply chain as Florida’s population growth continues to grow. I want to thank Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao for awarding our port the INFRA grant so that we can continue to expand service to our community and region,” explained Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay President and CEO.

According to the port, these funds will be used to expand their container capacity by 60 percent and increase the number of deep draft container vessels the port can receive.

In addition to the INFRA grant, the project will be completed with funding from the state, federal government, and the port.