Steel cutting ceremony for Van Oord’s new TSHD

A steel cutting ceremony for the Hull No. H413 – a trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) to be built for Van Oord – took place last week at Keppel Singmarine.

This is the third 10.500m3 TSHD in the series which is being classed by Bureau Veritas.

The TSHD is similar to the two vessels that Van Oord ordered in May 2018. Each one has the same hopper capacity and measures 138 metres in length and 28 metres across the beam.

This investment is part of a broader fleet renewal program in the Dredging business unit. The new hoppers will replace existing vessels and fit in with Van Oord’s aim of making its fleet state-of-the-art and more energy efficient.

The vessels will each be equipped with a suction pipe with submerged e-driven dredge pump, two shore discharge dredge pumps, five bottom doors, and a total installed power of 14,500 kW. They will have accommodation for 22 persons.

The first two vessels, Vox Ariane and Vox Apolonia, will be delivered in 2021 and the third vessel will be delivered in 2022.

