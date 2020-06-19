St Kilda Pier redevelopment moves forward

The design team of Jackson Clements Burrows Architects, Site Office and AW Maritime has been awarded the contract for the detailed design of the St Kilda Pier Redevelopment, in Victoria, Australia.

Image source: parks.vic.gov.au

Measuring around 450m in length, the new pier has a distinctive curved design which was selected following an extensive community consultation process in 2017.

On-site investigation works including bore testing are due to commence soon, with construction on this this $50.3 million State Government funded project due to begin in mid-2021.

The current pier is almost 50 years old and is reaching the end of its design life. In peak season, the pier hosts more than 6,000 visitors a day.