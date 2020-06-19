Work underway to improve flood defences in Lower Bootham

BAM Nuttall Ltd has just announced that work is back on track to improve flood protection in a section of the York Flood Alleviation Scheme.

According to the release, construction work is starting again to improve flood defences in the Lower Bootham area in a bid to help better protect 134 properties.

The flood alleviation work is being carried out in three phases and includes:

Raising the existing embankment along St Peter’s and St Olave’s School playing fields;

Extending the length of the existing embankment through St Peter’s playing field;

Raising the height of the existing flood wall at the back of Almery Terrace using glass panels to reduce the visual impact of this wall and maintain views and natural light for the properties;

Funding grants for Property Flood Resilience for homes at risk of flooding in Government House Road.

Last year the Environment Agency started on phase one of works – raising a section of the embankment in the grounds of St Peter’s School.

However, due to adverse weather in November, this work was delayed but has now re-started by contractor BAM Nuttall.