Rijeka AGCT dredging deal signed

The Port Authority of Rijeka, Croatia, has signed a contract for the execution of works within the project “Improvement of infrastructure in the port of Rijeka – dredging of the south berth at Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (POR2CORE-AGCT dredging).

The contract includes works on dredging the seabed in the length of 100 m along the quay wall of the southern berth.

This will level the depth of the sea along the entire length of the Adriatic Gate container terminal.

The AGCT Dredging contract, worth approximately $11.7 million, was signed in late March by Denis Vukorepa, Director of the Port of Rijeka Authority and Orianna Boscolo Contadin, Member of the Management Board, NUOVA CO.ED.MAR Srl.

The main goal of the project is to remove the bottleneck at the Adriatic Gate Container Terminal, to improve the handling of freight at the terminal and to enable the mooring of larger ships.

The project “Upgrade of the Rijeka Port infrastructure – AGCT dredging (POR2CORE-AGCT Dredging)” is a part of a large investment cycle of the Port of Rijeka, and is one of seven major infrastructure development projects.