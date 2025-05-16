EXCLUSIVE: Syria, DP World sign $800M port development deal

Back to overview
Business development
May 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Syria’s General Authority for Land and Sea Ports and DP World signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) worth $800 million yesterday, a strategic step aimed at strengthening port infrastructure and logistics services in Syria.

photo courtesy of SANA

According to Syrian state news agency SANA, the contract includes a comprehensive investment in the development, management and operation of a multi-purpose terminal at Tatous Port.

The officials said that this project is set to improve the port’s efficiency, increasing its operational capacity, and enhancing its role as a pivotal hub for regional and international trade.

The two sides also agreed to cooperate in establishing industrial zones and free zones in the area.

