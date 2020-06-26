Surveys underway for Tadcaster flood scheme

The Environment Agency announced today that contractors working on surveys for the Tadcaster flood alleviation scheme will be in the town over the coming weeks.

The EA has been working with flood engineer specialists to develop the plans since the government committed to invest £9 million in the scheme last autumn.

Following the completion of the surveys, a shortlist outlining options for how the flood defence improvements could look will be published in July.

The options will consider different types of flood defences in the town, as well as the possibility of a flood storage area upstream and the use of natural flood management.

The Environment Agency is aiming to have a consultation on the draft final design before the end of the year.