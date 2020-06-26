The Environment Agency announced today that contractors working on surveys for the Tadcaster flood alleviation scheme will be in the town over the coming weeks.
The EA has been working with flood engineer specialists to develop the plans since the government committed to invest £9 million in the scheme last autumn.
Following the completion of the surveys, a shortlist outlining options for how the flood defence improvements could look will be published in July.
The options will consider different types of flood defences in the town, as well as the possibility of a flood storage area upstream and the use of natural flood management.
The Environment Agency is aiming to have a consultation on the draft final design before the end of the year.
Photo: Environment Agency
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 4 hours ago
Green Bay Fox River cleanup video
After almost fourteen years, the Boskalis Environmental has successfully completed the Fox River Cle...Posted: 4 hours ago
-
Posted: 4 hours ago
Napier Port 6 Wharf project coming along nicely
The Napier Port 6 Wharf project is coming along nicely and is set to complete on time, by the end of...Posted: 4 hours ago
-
Posted: 5 hours ago
Surveys underway for Tadcaster flood scheme
The Environment Agency announced today that contractors working on surveys for the Tadcaster flood a...Posted: 5 hours ago
-
Posted: 6 hours ago
Novato dredging program on the way
Three creeks in Novato, California, are being cleared of sediment this summer to reduce flooding dur...Posted: 6 hours ago