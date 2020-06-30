CPRA to hold webinar on Barrier Islands project

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) will tomorrow, July 1, hold a webinar about the restoration of the Terrebonne Basin Barrier Islands.
CPRA’s Greg Grandy and April Newman are to present the Barrier Islands project.
The presentation will provide an overview of the restoration of the Terrebonne Barrier Island chain.
According to CPRA, the presenters will look at some of the planned construction and the dredging methods being used to build the project.
Overall, the project includes restoration and beach nourishment of two barrier islands and one headland on the southern perimeter of the Terrebonne Basin.
Estimates show that approximately 9.2 million cubic yards of sand will be dredged from the Gulf of Mexico to create 1,110 acres of beach, dune, and marsh habitat on portions of Trinity-East Island, Timbalier Island, and the West Belle Pass Headland.
Watch the presentation live on CPRA Facebook page here.
Photo: CPRA
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 12 hours ago
EAC’s nod for Puducherry minor port plan
A proposal of the Puducherry government to upgrade the minor port at Uppalam under the Sagarmala sch...Posted: 12 hours ago
-
Posted: 13 hours ago
Newcastle submits Stockton CMP for certification
City of Newcastle, NSW, has delivered on a shortened deadline of 30 June and become just the second ...Posted: 13 hours ago
-
Posted: 14 hours ago
Vuosaari dredging work underway
A project to deepen the channel of the Vuosaari Harbor of the Port of Helsinki and the Vuosaari Harb...Posted: 14 hours ago
-
Posted: 15 hours ago
Kokkola dredging in full swing
Wasa Dredging, a Finnish water construction company, has just released this beautiful photo from the...Posted: 15 hours ago