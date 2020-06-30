CPRA to hold webinar on Barrier Islands project

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) will tomorrow, July 1, hold a webinar about the restoration of the Terrebonne Basin Barrier Islands.

CPRA’s Greg Grandy and April Newman are to present the Barrier Islands project.

The presentation will provide an overview of the restoration of the Terrebonne Barrier Island chain.

According to CPRA, the presenters will look at some of the planned construction and the dredging methods being used to build the project.

Overall, the project includes restoration and beach nourishment of two barrier islands and one headland on the southern perimeter of the Terrebonne Basin.

Estimates show that approximately 9.2 million cubic yards of sand will be dredged from the Gulf of Mexico to create 1,110 acres of beach, dune, and marsh habitat on portions of Trinity-East Island, Timbalier Island, and the West Belle Pass Headland.

Watch the presentation live on CPRA Facebook page here.