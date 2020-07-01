Dredging of the Settlement Shores canals completed

Birdon Pty Lt of Port Macquarie, NSW, has successfully completed dredging operations in the Settlement Shores canals.

The maintenance dredging of Settlement Shores Canals will ensure the canal system continues to be safe to access for the boating public.

The Settlement Shores Plan was prepared in 2017 and identified dredging of the canal beds as the highest priority maintenance activity for the canal system.

During the development of the plan two engagement sessions took place with canal residents.

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council secured the necessary environmental approvals to undertake the maintenance dredging works and in 2018 appointed Birdon Pty Ltd to undertake the works.

Pre-dredge survey works were completed in November 2019 and identified those areas where there is satisfactory depth and those where the movement of sand/silt has compromised the available depth.

The council has allocated more than $1.1 million for this dredging project.