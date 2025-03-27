Shoal Bay beach nourishment works

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
March 27, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Port Stephens Council (NSW) has announced that Shoal Bay Foreshore Beach will be undergoing maintenance / beach nourishment works next week.

Photo courtesy of Port Stephens Council

The Shoal Bay foreshore experiences severe coastal erosion following severe weather events and large swells.

The aim of this project is to protect the foreshore erosion at Shoal Bay foreshore temporarily, using sand nourishment.

New sand will be placed on the western side of Shoal Bay, providing for a more presentable and accessible beach around the boat ramp end of Shoal Bay Beach.

The design life of the nourishment is contingent on weather and is difficult to predict. In response to this, the Coastal Management Program (CMP) will continue to monitor sand movement in Shoal Bay and undertake nourishment on an annual basis or as required.

