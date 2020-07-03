Fawn Lake dredging to begin soon

Bedford’s Fawn Lake dredging project is scheduled to start in mid-July, the Town of Bedford, MA, said in their latest release.

The Town has contracted with Dredgit Corp. to dredge the pond and to reconstruct the outlet dam at Springs Road.

The work includes hydraulic wet dredging of the bottom sediments to restore the lake to approximately eight-feet deep.

According to the official announcement, the material will be pumped from the dredge barge to a de-watering system.

Once the material is dried, it will be transported to a residuals holding area and then hauled off-site to a nearby compost facility for eventual reuse as loam.

