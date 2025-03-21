Lake Mars dredging set for April

Back to overview
Dredging
March 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (DMR) said that the dredging operations will take place at the Lake Mars Pier in the following days.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to DMR, a notice is given to mariners by USACE that dredging works at the Lake Mars Boat Ramp in Jackson County, Mississippi are expected to begin on or around April 13 and continue through May 9.

Dredged material will be hauled by barge to the Harrison County Developmental Commission’s disposal area C-1.

This area is located in the Industrial Seaway at the mouth of Bayou Bernard.

The Lake Mars Boat Ramp will remain open throughout the dredging operations, said DMR.


