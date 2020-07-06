First dredging work for TSHD Schenge

Faasse Dredging BV has converted the former freighter “MS Mandeo” into the trailing suction hopper dredger “Schenge”.

At the end of June, the “Schenge” successfully completed its first dredging work.

For the conversion of the “Schenge”, the Faasse Groep has contracted Holland Shipyards Group and Bakker Sliedrecht.

The engineering and production of the dredging system was done inhouse by Holland Shipyards Group and TV Dredging BV.

Bakker Sliedrecht provided the engineering, delivery and commissioning of a shaft generator, dredge- and jet pump motors and a water-cooled frequency drive.

During the conversion of the ship, Bakker also supervised the installation on board and the commissioning.

TSHD Schenge has a hopper capacity of approximately 2600 m3, divided over two holds so that it can carry two types of product.

Faasse Groep produces three million tonnes of sand annually for the concrete industry, infrastructure, sports fields and beach spraying. The sand is extracted off the Dutch and Belgian coast and transferred to inland barges.