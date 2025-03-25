EXCLUSIVE: Keel laying ceremony of TSHD Magdalena

Back to overview
Dredging
March 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Baggerbedrijf De Boer B.V. – Dutch Dredging said that the keel laying ceremony of its new custom-built trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Magdalena took place at Nam Trieu Shipyard in Vietnam recently.

photo courtesy of Dutch Dredging

According to their latest announcement, this was “a significant milestone in the cooperation between Nam Trieu Shipyard, IHC and Dutch Dredging”.

In June 2024, the Sliedrecht based dredging company awarded Royal IHC a contract for the design and construction of a custom-built dredger with a hopper capacity of 2,300m3.

The new dredging vessel will be an upgrade of the Lesse, a TSHD that was delivered by Royal IHC to Dutch Dredging in the year 2019.

Royal IHC added that the new hopper meets the latest IMO Tier III – Euro Stage V environmental regulations.

