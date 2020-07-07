Comments sought on Mid-Breton scheme
The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana (CPRA) has applied to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for permits and permission to construct, maintain and operate the Mid-Breton Sediment Diversion project on the east bank of the Mississippi River near Willis Point in Plaquemines Parish.
In compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act, the Corps will prepare an Environmental Impact Statement to inform its permitting decisions.
As part of this process, USACE is seeking public comment to assist in determining the scope of issues, resources, impacts and alternatives to be addressed in the document. Comments will be collected from July 2 to August 16, 2020.
Additionally, the Corps will host three meetings to provide information regarding the proposed project and regulatory processes as well as to answer questions participants may have.
To comply with local, state and federal guidelines, these meetings will be held virtually.
The meetings will be held on July 14 from 9 to 10:30 a.m., July 15 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and July 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
