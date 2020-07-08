Truro project includes dredging

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, has received a permit application from the town of Truro for proposed work in Eagle Neck Creek and adjacent wetlands at Old County Road, Truro.

The proposed project to restore salt marsh surrounding Eagle Neck Creek contains three elements: the replacement of existing culverts under Old County Road; the dredging, excavation, and stabilization of the existing, failed railroad berm; and the dredging of material from Eagle Neck Creek.

The Corps is soliciting comments on both the project itself and the range of issues to be addressed in the environmental documentation.

According to their official release, the proposed work will be coordinated with federal, state, local agencies and Indian Tribes.

Public comments on this proposed work by the town of Truro should be forwarded no later than Aug. 7, 2020 to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District.