Winona County project available for public comment

March 31, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft Environment Assessment (EA) for a proposed river sand placement site in Winona County, Minnesota.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The proposed project is to place up to 100,000 cubic yards of dredged material, or river sand, at the Badger site. The material will be dredged from nearby dredge cuts, barged to the Port Authority transfer site, unloaded directly from barges into dump trucks, and then hauled two miles to the site.

Dredged material is to be placed mechanically on the Badger site over a two-to-three-week period each year starting in spring 2025 for approximately five years or until the 100,000 cubic yard need is met.

The sand will be beneficially used by Fastenal Company for construction of a warehouse.

The deadline for sending comments on the proposed project in Winona County is April 27, 2025.

