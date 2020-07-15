Seattle to host 2020 WEDA Pacific Chapter
- Authorities & Government
The Western Dredging Association has announced that the Pacific Chapter WEDA Fall 2020 Conference will take place at the Motif Hotel in Downtown Seattle from Wednesday, October 28th to Friday, October 30th 2020.
Presentations on all aspects of dredging and disposal, navigation structures, environmental restoration, and related topics specifically relevant to West Coast issues or projects will be presented during the show.
Tentative Agenda:
Wednesday sessions will include the Corps/Industry Meeting from 1-3 PM, Ports Meeting 1 3 PM, 2019/20 Federal Dredging Program presentation from 3 5 PM, Hosted Ice Breaker Poster Social 6-9 PM.
Thursday agenda will consist of technical presentations and a luncheon program. A tour unique to the culture and industry of Seattle will follow the luncheon.
Friday will continue with technical presentations throughout the day and conclude with chapter business in the early evening. Please note this conference has an additional half day of presentations for attendees to have the chance to share talks.
The Pacific Chapter represents the West Coast of the United States including Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Hawaii and Alaska, Guam, American Samoa, and Western Canada.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 8 hours ago
Servimagnus opts for Damen CSD500
Damen Shipyards Group has sold a full option Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) 500 to the Argentinian dre...Posted: 8 hours ago
-
Posted: 9 hours ago
11th Dredging and Land Reclamation Asia Summit
The 11th Dredging and Land Reclamation Asia Summit will be held from 7th-11th September 2020 LIVE ON...Posted: 9 hours ago
-
Posted: 9 hours ago
More dredging at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals
The Hong Kong Marine Department (MARDEP) yesterday released the latest update on the dredging operat...Posted: 9 hours ago
-
Posted: 10 hours ago
Ala Wai Canal dredging update
The State of Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) has just released the la...Posted: 10 hours ago