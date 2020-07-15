White Rock Lake dredging meeting set for tomorrow

The next public meeting regarding the White Rock Lake Dredging Feasibility Study will be hosted virtually on July 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. informs Dallas City Council District 9.
At the meeting, City staff and the consultant will provide a brief recap of previous meetings, provide the findings of the White Rock Lake Dredging Feasibility Study, discuss dredging scenarios and associated costs, discuss the sediment sampling analysis results, and accept public input and address questions.
After the public meeting, community input will be summarized and incorporated into the final White Rock Lake Dredging Feasibility Study report.
Feasibility studies are conducted primarily to determine:
▪ Key goals of the project;
▪ Alternative solutions and associated costs;
▪ Potential project roadblocks (risk factors);
▪ Project requirements and expected timeline.
Dallas Park & Recreation Department is partnering with Dallas Water Utilities on high-level feasibility study including:
• Approaches for dredging;
• Regulatory requirements for dredging;
• Costs associated with design and dredging activities;
• Potential funding sources for dredging projects.
Photo: dallasparks.org
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 8 hours ago
Servimagnus opts for Damen CSD500
Damen Shipyards Group has sold a full option Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) 500 to the Argentinian dre...Posted: 8 hours ago
-
Posted: 9 hours ago
11th Dredging and Land Reclamation Asia Summit
The 11th Dredging and Land Reclamation Asia Summit will be held from 7th-11th September 2020 LIVE ON...Posted: 9 hours ago
-
Posted: 9 hours ago
More dredging at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals
The Hong Kong Marine Department (MARDEP) yesterday released the latest update on the dredging operat...Posted: 9 hours ago
-
Posted: 10 hours ago
Ala Wai Canal dredging update
The State of Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) has just released the la...Posted: 10 hours ago