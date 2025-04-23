Back to overview
Home Dredging Today VIDEO: Crow’s Nest dredging wraps up

Dredging
April 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation has announced the completion of remediation efforts to remove significant sediment deposits along the Crow’s Nest area of the East Shore of Lake Wawasee.

photo courtesy of WACF

The sediment was deposited as a result of shoreline development activities beginning in 2021 that were not properly permitted by state and local authorities.

Working in concert with a group of affected homeowners led by Lake Wawasee resident Jim Marcuccilli and bolstered by research from The EcoSystems Connections Institute led by Dr. Jerry Sweeten, WACF supported activities to assess the damage and plan for removal of the sediment.

Because of the significance of the event and its detrimental impact on the health and clarity of Lake Wawasee, WACF coordinated the remediation planning and removal of up to 6 inches of eroded sediment into the lake along the East Shore.

ECI completed a study on behalf of homeowners affected by the erosion in June of 2023 which surveyed the area and found that the sediment was disbursed as far as 750 feet south of the Crow’s Nest development.

After reviewing the study, WACF applied for necessary permits to remediate the damage.

The project was facilitated through fines assessed by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, which provided partial funding for the project.

