New edition of Creating New HORIZONS magazine

Every year Boskalis publishes its Creating New HORIZONS magazine in which the company offers fresh perspectives from external experts and present projects and approaches that push back operational and technological boundaries.

“Even in these turbulent times, we want to keep our clients, business partners and other stakeholders informed about interesting new developments and the backgrounds of our activities,” Boskalis said in the release.

“This way we also underline the dedication and hard work of all the Boskalis employees around the world of whom many are faced with COVID-19 restrictions,” the company added.

In this new edition, Ad van Wijk, Professor of Future Energy Systems at Delft University of Technology, unfolds his vision of the major role that hydrogen can play in a sustainable global energy supply.

Also in the magazine, Dr. Aimée Slangen, sea level change expert at the Netherlands Institute for Marine Research (NIOZ) and one of the lead authors of the forthcoming Assessment Report 6 of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, discusses the main causes and consequences of sea level rise.

“We highly recommend the inspirational articles and beautiful videos on groundbreaking projects, such as the dry docking of the cruise ship Carnival Vista, the construction of the port complex in Duqm and the installation of the Borssele export cables,” concluded Boskalis.