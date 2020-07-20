Chesapeake & Delaware Canal deal for GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company (GLDD) from Oak Brook, Illinois, has won an $8.8 million firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging of the inland waterway Chesapeake & Delaware Canal federal navigation project.
Bids for this project were solicited via the internet with two received, according to the latest U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) release.
Work will be performed in Chesapeake City, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 29, 2021.
Base work will include dredging of the canal from Station 00+000 to Station 250+440. From Station 101+000 to Station 250+440 dredging will be required to a distance of 25 feet outside the channel limits where shoaling occurs along the channel edge within the authorized channel limits.
The environmental dredging window for this project is between October 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District, is the contracting activity.
Photo: GLDD
