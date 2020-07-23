Mackley wraps up Eastbourne work

Mackley has successfully completed a beach management scheme in the East Sussex town of Eastbourne.
The project, carried out by Mackley on behalf of Eastbourne Borough Council, was split into two phases and took approximately 6-7 weeks to complete.
The first phase involved re-charging the beach with 11,500m³ of new shingle, delivered to the site by a dredger.
The new shingle arrived from a licensed area of the Owers Bank near the Isle of Wight where it was sucked from the sea bed by the dredger ‘Sospan Dau’, taken back to Eastbourne and delivered to the beach over high tide.
The dredger came very close to the beach and discharged a mixture of sediment and water using a technique known as ‘rainbowing’ that creates a mound of material high on the foreshore.
Discharge took about an hour and a half and the vessel will return to the dredge area for the next load with the intention of being back on the beach for the next high tide.
Phase two of the scheme involved recycling an existing 19,500m³ of shingle from overfull beaches between the Wish Tower and Bandstand – and lasted 5-6 weeks.
Photo: Mackley
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 28 minutes ago
Vandhoo dredging program 12 Pct complete
The R. Vandhoo Harbor Repair and Dredging Program is well underway, with overall 12% project progres...Posted: 28 minutes ago
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
Fresh sand arrives at South Lido Beach
Beginning last Saturday, July 18, crews have been dredging Big Pass to pump fresh sand into South Li...Posted: 2 hours ago
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
Photo update on New Lock at the Soo project
The first load of bedrock arrived from the Upstream Channel Deepening of the New Lock at the Soo pro...Posted: 2 hours ago
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
Arecibo Harbor dredging in full swing
The Arecibo Harbor maintenance dredging program in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, is currently underway, the ...Posted: 2 hours ago