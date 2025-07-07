Back to overview
Egypt steps up to safeguard its Mediterranean coastline

Coastal Protection
July 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, said that Egypt is stepping up efforts to safeguard its Mediterranean coastline, in response to the growing threat of climate change.

photo courtesy of Ministry of Water Resources & Irrigation

According to a statement from the Ministry, the first phase of the Alexandria Coast Protection Project is currently underway, covering a 2-kilometre stretch from Bi’r Masoud to El-Mahrousa.

The second phase, which spans 600 meters, is set to reinforce the Corniche wall and roadway in the Loran district, while also restoring the adjacent sandy beach.

Other initiatives include:

  • construction of wave breakers in front of the naval forces’ facility in Ras El Bar, located in Damietta Governorate,
  • continuation of coastal protection works on Al-Obayed beach in Matrouh as part of a second-phase intervention.
