TSHD Sospan Dau wraps up Premier Sovereign Harbor dredging

April 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Premier Sovereign Harbor said that the dredging work in the outer harbor has been completed.

photo courtesy of Premier Sovereign Harbor

The project, conducted with the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sospan Dau, started on April 2.

The amount of dredging required each year is dependent on the weather experienced the previous winter, which affects how much sediment is driven into the harbor’s entrance channel.

Usually, it takes up to two weeks to complete the works and remove anywhere from 15,000 – 30,000m3 of dredged material.

