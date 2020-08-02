Construction of the General Bradley in full progress

Callan Marine has announced construction commencement of the General Bradley, a new 28” dredge that will join the fleet in 2021.

The General Bradley is diesel-electric driven and will have three ABC 12DZC engines installed with a total of 9,260 horsepower.

At 341’ in length with a 6.6’ draft, the General Bradley will focus on brown water division projects and is ideally suited for both maintenance and capital dredging projects, said Callan in its release.

“The General Bradley is a demonstration of our commitment to capital improvement projects along the Gulf Coast region,” stated Maxie McGuire, President of Callan Marine. “The Bradley will transcend our ‘middle market’ offering and truly be a difference-maker in large river and ship channel dredging.”

The General Bradley will join the ranks of Callan Marine’s other dredges: the 32” General MacArthur, the 18” General Pershing, the 16” General Patton, and the 12” General Eisenhower.

The dredge General Bradley is being built by Hagler Systems at the Halimar Shipyard in Morgan City, Louisiana, with the main engineering of the dredge design and supplying of key dredge components by APT Offshore BV.

Construction is already in full progress and the dredge is anticipated to begin work in early 2021.