Grand Isle bayside breakwaters complete

Grand Isle bayside breakwaters complete

August 3, 2020, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) announced recently the completion of the Grand Isle Bayside Breakwaters project.

According to CPRA, the project will close a large gap in the protective breakwater alignment on the bayside of Grand Isle.

During construction, workers installed thousands of yards of a permeable geotextile fabric as the base to hold 62,426 tons of rock riprap.

The 17 new rock breakwaters now form 17 350-foot-long structure that completes the existing chain of bayside breakwaters and provides protection to the back side of the island.

The whole project, estimated at $6.5 million, was fully funded by the CPRA.

The Grand Isle Independent Levee District managed the construction of the breakwater alignment along a one-mile stretch.

Photo: CPRA

