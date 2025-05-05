Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Bunbury breakwater project reaches major milestone

Bunbury breakwater project reaches major milestone

Breakwater Construction
May 5, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Bunbury’s waterfront transformation has reached an important milestone, with nearly 300,000 tonnes of rock placed at low level to complete full length construction of the new 460 meter northern breakwater at Bunbury’s Casuarina Boat Harbor.

Photo courtesy of the Government of Western Australia

The milestone follows the completion of dredging late last year to prepare the seabed footprint for the breakwater – the centerpiece of the Transforming Bunbury’s Waterfront (TBW) project.

The new structure is already providing increased sheltering at the harbor ahead of winter and in parallel, work to reclaim land at the harbor is progressing for the future boat lifting and servicing lease sites.

It’s estimated a further 67,000 tonnes of rock will be needed to build the breakwater to full height, creating a sheltered harbor with capacity to house up to 300 future boat pens and become a regional hub for the marine industry.

Completion of the breakwater at full height is expected by the end of the year.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles