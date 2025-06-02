Chapel’s Cove breakwater plan on display

Back to overview
Breakwater Construction
June 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Town of Harbour Main-Chapel’s Cove-Lakeview is planning to construct a 115-meter breakwater to help protect roads and residential properties along the community’s western shoreline from storm surge and coastal erosion.

photo courtesy of Town Of Harbour MainChapel’s Cove-Lakeview

This project is necessary to protect the coastline and mitigate the risk of flooding and washout of the adjacent road, the Town said.

Due to climate change this area has experienced flooding and washouts during storm surges with water levels flooding the road and reaching nearby houses. These extreme weather events have resulted in damaged infrastructure.

The breakwater is set to be constructed at the West side of Chapel’s Cove in the shallowest section of the harbor where a wharf was previously located. The work will be conducted using heavy equipment including excavators, dump trucks, and loaders

This project is now going through the provincial environmental assessment process.

