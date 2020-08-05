USACE releases Pinellas Draft Integrated Feasibility Report

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers yesterday announced the publication of the Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment for the Pinellas County, Florida, Coastal Storm Risk Management Study.

The three-year, $2 million study considers the feasibility of providing a variety of environmental engineering projects to address erosion issues and lessen potential storm damage susceptibility of structures along two barrier islands, Treasure Island and Long Key, which front the Gulf of Mexico in Pinellas County, Fla., over a 50-year period.

The two segments were first constructed as part of existing 50-year federal beach erosion control projects which are set to expire in 2025 (Treasure Island) and 2030 (Long Key).

The study’s tentatively selected plan proposes the periodic beach re-nourishment of portions 7.4 miles of Pinellas County shoreline, including dune and berm construction and extensions, with material dredged from nearby sediment sources that is compatible with native sand.

Copies of the report, supporting documents and explanatory material have been posted to the Jacksonville District public website for public review and comment.

The Jacksonville District will conduct a virtual public presentation August 19, 2020, to explain and discuss the study proposals, and will host two public call-in events to discuss and answer questions regarding the draft report.

Public comment is sought and may be submitted through September 4, 2020, said USACE.

