Back to overview
Home » Dredging Today » Curry signs funding package for JAXPORT dredging

Curry signs funding package for JAXPORT dredging

August 6, 2020, by Eldin Ganic

During yesterday’s videoconference, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry signed legislation approved by City Council for additional funding for the ongoing deepening project at JAXPORT.

“This bill represents a significant win for our city, the growth of our local economy, and our reputation as a logistics hub for the southeastern United States,” said Curry.

“With my signature, this bill will allocate a $35 million grant and $40 million loan toward the completion of the harbor deepening project. I am grateful for Eric Green and his team at JAXPORT, and our state and federal partners for their support and confidence in our city.”

City Council voted 17-0 on July 28 to authorize Ordinance 2020-377, which includes a $35 million grant and the bridge loan to be used in the final contract for a $484 million, 11-mile portion of the Jacksonville harbor deepening project.

Curry’s signature commits the city to another $25 million grant in the fiscal year 2020-21 budget with the option to increase that amount by $10 million if needed, according to a summary filed with the bill.

JAXPORT plans to deepen the 13-mile shipping channel from 40 to 47 feet from the Atlantic Ocean to the Dames Point Marine Terminal. The project is divided into four segments. 

Photo: City of Jacksonville, Florida - Government

Related news

List of related news articles