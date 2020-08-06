Kennedy announces $25M for coastal restoration

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, yesterday announced $25,116,998 in funding from the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to support coastal protection and restoration projects around Louisiana.

“Louisiana’s marshes help protect residents from storms and remain home to some of America’s most awesome wildlife. This NOAA funding will help support vital coastal restoration projects to guard our beautiful marshlands,” said Kennedy.

Projects supported by this funding include:

$22,245,176 to support the West Fourchon Marsh Creation and Nourishment Project, which will create and restore approximately 537 acres of marsh and mangrove habitat in Terrebonne Parish;

$2,871,822 to support the North Delacroix Marsh Creation and Terracing Project, which will restore approximately 389 acres of marsh in St. Bernard Parish near Delacroix.

The purpose of the proposed projects is to support the coastal restoration objectives of the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection and Restoration Act (CWPPRA) by re-establishing and preventing loss of marsh in the project area using offshore sediment.