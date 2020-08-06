PHOTO: Van Oord’s Werkendam at Western Scheldt Estuary

To protect the Netherlands against high water, Van Oord’s crane vessels are restoring the foreshore at 10 locations in the Western Scheldt Estuary.
According to the company’s latest announcement, erosion has affected the foreshore in various places and therefore no longer meets the safety standards.
“In this combined project we are also giving the flora and fauna a helping hand by creating extra nature at 2 locations. This project by Rijkswaterstaat, Waterschap Scheldestromen and Provincie Zeeland is a good example of the work that is needed to keep the Netherlands dry,” said Van Oord.
The company has just released this beautiful photo of their LNG-powered crane vessel Werkendam, taken during the work in this area.
Photo: Van Oord
