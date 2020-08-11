Virtual meetings for Collier County study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Collier County, Florida, its nonfederal sponsor, have released the Collier County Coastal Storm Risk Management Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Impact Statement.
The community is invited to learn more about the study and its findings during two virtual public meetings, where USACE staff will be available to answer questions:
- Aug. 18 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
- Aug. 24 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
According to the Corps, community members have until Sept. 14 to provide feedback on the draft plan. Discussion during any virtual session will not be documented as public comments.
The Draft IFR and EIS, prepared pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act, identifies coastal storm flood risks to residents, industries and businesses; develops risk-management measures, and evaluates their impacts to public and natural environments.
The Collier County Coastal Storm Risk Management Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Impact Statement is available at USACE website.
Photo: USACE
