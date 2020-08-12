PHOTO: Keeping the Mississippi River open

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District’s dredge master, Brian Krause, snapped this amazing photo yesterday afternoon near LaGrange, Mo., where the Dredge Goetz and her crew are removing approximately 45,000 cubic yards of material from the Mississippi River, keeping it open and ensuring commerce can continue to pass.
On average, Goetz dredges 1.2 million cubic yards of material every year, operating in St. Paul, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District and St. Louis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers districts.
Sedimentation in the channel is caused by the normal cycle of silt movement, erosion from high water or heavy rains and changes in river currents.
To maintain the 9-foot channel, this material must be removed.
The dredged material is used for upland habitat development, wetland creation, aquatic habitat enhancement, beach nourishment, winter road maintenance, levee repair and general-purpose fill.
Photo: Image source: USACE
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 year ago
PHOTO Update: Dredger Goetz Busy on Mississippi River
An end to the navigation season doesn’t apply for the Dredge Goetz crew, the U.S. Army Corps o...Posted: about 1 year ago
-
Posted: about 1 year ago
PHOTO: Keeping Rock Island District’s Navigation Channel Open
Almost 1.4 million cubic yards, or 70,000 semitrailer loads – that’s the amount of material th...Posted: about 1 year ago
-
Posted: over 2 years ago
Dredge Goetz Working Along the Mississippi River
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District, is currently dredging in Pool 9 of the Mississip...Posted: over 2 years ago
-
Posted: over 2 years ago
Dredge Goetz Removing Sediment from Mississippi River
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, dredging crew is working hard to remove sedimen...Posted: over 2 years ago