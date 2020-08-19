Back to overview
Beach renourishment part of the Lydd Ranges scheme

August 19, 2020, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Mackley has been commissioned by the Environment Agency to carry out emergency works on a section of frontage on the East Sussex coast.

The Lydd Ranges Emergency Works consist of the placement of approximately 56,000 tons of rock armour with geo-textile, and import of 45,000m3 of shingle.

The project also includes the repair works to two existing groynes, as well as the re-charge of the beach with shingle.

Jury’s Gap is located at the western edge of the Denge (Lydd Ranges) frontage in East Sussex. It consists of a shingle beach which provides protection to an earth embankment secondary defence fronting low lying land used by the MoD as a training facility.

It also contains two groyne bays each of approximately 45m length. This frontage has a history of erosion with longshore drift predominantly moving shingle in an eastward direction.

The emergency works are taking place along a 600m section of the clay embankment known locally as the green wall. These works are to strengthen this embankment following a succession of storm events.

Works are ongoing and consist of the placement of 56,000 tons of three-to-six ton rock armour complete with geotextile to prevent washout. This rock has been brought to site by a combination of lorry and barges directly from the sea.

A pair of wooden groynes with 225mm x 225mm piles have been repaired. The works include the reinstatement of the access track on top of the clay embankment and a shingle recharge to fill the growing bays and feed shingle down drift towards the SAC.

The works are tidal and also require daily coordination with the MoD – who are carrying live firing drills, which restrict access to the easterly end of the site.

The works are due to be completed by mid-October.

Photo: Mackley

