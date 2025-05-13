Back to overview
Fernandina Beach renourishment faces short delay

Fernandina Beach renourishment faces short delay

Beach Nourishment
May 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The start of construction of the second periodic renourishment of Fernandina Beach is expected to be delayed for one to two days, due to present and projected rough seas interfering with the safe installation of the dredge pipe, offshore.

photo courtesy of USACE

When working on projects of this magnitude, safety always comes first, and Mother Nature gets the final vote,” USACE’s Jacksonville District said.

As soon as it is determined that the pipe may be safely installed offshore, construction will start and continue 24/7, outside of delays due to weather.

According to USACE, sand will be pumped onto the beach from offshore and graded into place by bulldozers and other equipment.

Sections of the beach will be closed off while working in approximately 2,000 ft intervals.

