Argentinian shipyard to build DOP Dredger 250

SPI Servicios Portuarios Integrados for Mar del Plata port in Argentina has acquired a DOP Dredger component package from Damen Shipyards Group.

The Argentinian shipyard will build major components and assemble the dredger.

According to Damen, this will be the first locally built dredger in Argentinian history.

The newbuild will work underneath a floating dock, which the shipyard wants to keep operational full-time.

The DOP Dredger, type DD250, is a standard dismountable dredger.

The dredge is designed to remove silt or sand from -2.5m to -15m dredging depth.

It pumps some 1.250 m3/h using a Ø250 mm pipe line. The total installed power is 395kW.

The DOP Dredger DD250 will be able to work in two configurations: with a cutter head targeting compacted soils and with a jet water assisted mining head for easy pumping away loosened bulk sediment.

The dredger will be operational early next year.