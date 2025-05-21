Back to overview
HID Shipyard: New CSD450 ready for delivery

Dredging
May 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

HID Shipyard said that its new HID CSD450 cutter suction dredger has completed commissioning and is now ready for immediate delivery.

photo courtesy of HID Shipyard

Designed for high-efficiency dredging operations, the CSD450 boasts:

  • dredging capacity: 3,000 m³/h,
  • max dredging depth: -13 meters,
  • fully assembled and tested at HID Shipyard.

Whether you’re undertaking port maintenance, channel deepening, or land reclamation, the CSD450 delivers the robust performance,” HID said.

According to the Chinese dredging giant, HID Shipyard owns a history of 30 years shipbuilding experiences and workmanship since the 80’s.

